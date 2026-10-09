DMRC closes 57 Delhi metro stations from 9pm Oct 9

Major stops like 57 metro stations will have their entry and exit gates closed from 9pm onwards on October 9.

The Supreme Court stressed the need for balanced security, so while some services are paused, access is not totally blocked.

Indian Railways has also canceled mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4am and 2pm on October 10, citing anticipated severe road congestion around the stations.