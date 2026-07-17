Doctors perform symbolic health check on Lord Jagannath in Jaunpur
India
Just ahead of the big Rath Yatra festival, doctors at Jaunpur's Rasmandal temple carried out a ritual health check on Lord Jagannath.
Using stethoscopes and plenty of tradition, they symbolically examined the deity, keeping alive a centuries-old custom that was caught on camera this Tuesday.
Ritual marks recovery after Snana Purnima
The ceremony comes from the belief that Lord Jagannath gets sick after his Snana Purnima bath, so he's kept away from public view and given herbal remedies instead of usual offerings.
The annual doctor visit marks his recovery and readiness for Rath Yatra, which kicks off Thursday with crowds joining the vibrant procession through Jaunpur's streets.