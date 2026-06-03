Doctors, students in Gautam Nagar candle march for Saket victims

Dr Jaswant Yadav demands audits, aid

FAIMA's Dr. Jaswant Yadav pointed out that earlier complaints about the building were ignored, urging strict accountability for those responsible.

He also pushed for financial help to victim families and a proper audit of student accommodations, since many affected students lost their homes and study materials.

The event wrapped up with prayers and heartfelt appeals to fix safety standards so something like this doesn't happen again.