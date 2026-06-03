Doctors, students in Gautam Nagar candle march for Saket victims
On Tuesday, doctors and medical students gathered in Gautam Nagar for a candle march to remember the six lives lost in the Saket building collapse on May 30.
Many affected students came from rural and middle-class backgrounds and aspired to become doctors, and the tragedy hit especially hard for students chasing their dream careers.
Dr Jaswant Yadav demands audits, aid
FAIMA's Dr. Jaswant Yadav pointed out that earlier complaints about the building were ignored, urging strict accountability for those responsible.
He also pushed for financial help to victim families and a proper audit of student accommodations, since many affected students lost their homes and study materials.
The event wrapped up with prayers and heartfelt appeals to fix safety standards so something like this doesn't happen again.