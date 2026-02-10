Dog spotted at airport sparks debate on hygiene, ethics
A video of a stray dog peacefully sleeping on a passenger chair at Bengaluru Airport has gone viral, and people are talking.
Some are worried about hygiene—like whether the dog's drool or dirt could end up on flights in such a busy place.
Others feel the calm pup deserves a spot just like anyone else, reminding everyone that caring for strays is also our responsibility.
Airport authorities respond
Airport authorities have responded, saying they're working with local agencies to handle stray dogs at the airport.
This isn't Bengaluru's first stray-related incident—recent attacks, including one in which a Welsh entrepreneur, Oliver Jones, was bitten and required anti-rabies and tetanus injections, have kept the debate alive about how strays fit into public spaces like airports.