Dog spotted at airport sparks debate on hygiene, ethics India Feb 10, 2026

A video of a stray dog peacefully sleeping on a passenger chair at Bengaluru Airport has gone viral, and people are talking.

Some are worried about hygiene—like whether the dog's drool or dirt could end up on flights in such a busy place.

Others feel the calm pup deserves a spot just like anyone else, reminding everyone that caring for strays is also our responsibility.