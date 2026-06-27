Dr Naresh Kumar, friend assaulted in Gurugram over rehab remark
A doctor and his friend from Rewari were assaulted in Gurugram's Bilaspur on Wednesday night after a misunderstanding at a local gathering.
While checking land parcels in Bhorakalan, Dr. Naresh Kumar mentioned that a heavily drunk man should consider rehab.
Things escalated quickly when the man took offense, called his friends, and falsely claimed the doctor was trying to force him into a de-addiction center.
Victims injured, FIR filed, suspects identified
The group chased down Kumar and his friend Satpal, stopped their car, and attacked them with rods and sticks, leaving both injured and their car damaged.
The two received medical treatment afterward.
Police have identified several suspects and say arrests will happen soon; a first information report has already been filed for rioting and causing hurt.