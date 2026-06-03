Dr. R Ganesh wins 2026 Padma Bhushan for Avadhana mastery

Dr. R Ganesh recalls 100 inputs

In his live performances, Dr. Ganesh can recall any of 100 inputs (like sentences in different languages) instantly, even if you ask about number 47 out of order.

Fluent in 18 languages and a prolific author, he's keeping India's intellectual traditions alive while showing that mental discipline still matters today.

His work inspires people to see what the human mind is really capable of, even in our digital age.