Dr. R Ganesh wins 2026 Padma Bhushan for Avadhana mastery
Dr. R Ganesh won the Padma Bhushan in 2026, and for good reason, he's a Shatavadhani, meaning he can perform 100 tasks at once using an ancient Indian practice called Avadhana.
This isn't just about memorizing facts; he juggles languages, remembers details on command, and picks up subtle cues during conversations, all with impressive focus.
Dr. R Ganesh recalls 100 inputs
In his live performances, Dr. Ganesh can recall any of 100 inputs (like sentences in different languages) instantly, even if you ask about number 47 out of order.
Fluent in 18 languages and a prolific author, he's keeping India's intellectual traditions alive while showing that mental discipline still matters today.
His work inspires people to see what the human mind is really capable of, even in our digital age.