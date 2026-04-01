DRI seizes 38cr gold from 24 women at Mumbai airport
India
Mumbai airport may have seen one of its biggest gold smuggling busts.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) caught 24 women arriving from Nairobi, Kenya, with nearly 30kg of gold, worth about ₹38 crore, hidden in their bags and even on themselves.
This was all part of a special operation called Dhahabu Blitz.
Group trained women to smuggle gold
Turns out, this wasn't random: these women were trained by a well-organized group to sneak gold past airport security.
The haul included both bars and jewelry, making it a huge catch for the DRI this year.
All 24 foreign nationals are set to appear in court soon, while investigators are now working to track down the masterminds behind the whole operation.