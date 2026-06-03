Driver evacuates all after Dehradun-Jaipur Volvo bus fire near Haridwar
India
A Volvo sleeper bus on its way from Dehradun to Jaipur caught fire early Wednesday morning near Crystal World Water Park, just outside Haridwar.
The blaze started in the engine compartment around 4am but thanks to the driver spotting a technical fault and acting fast, everyone made it out safely, even two foreign tourists.
All 32 passengers uninjured, bus destroyed
All 32 passengers escaped without injuries, though their luggage didn't make it.
Firefighters and police arrived quickly and controlled the flames, but the bus was completely destroyed.
Authorities are still figuring out what caused the fire, though a technical snag is suspected.
Afterward, everyone was safely sent on their way in other vehicles.