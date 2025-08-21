'Drone' panic in UP: 1,300 calls in 2 months
Western Uttar Pradesh is on edge after a child's kite was mistaken for a drone in Kumhera village, sparking chaos and a police response.
This wasn't an isolated moment—between June and early August 2025, police have fielded over 1,300 drone-related calls across the region, though nearly all turned out to be false alarms.
The scare reflects how drones are increasingly seen as suspicious or linked to crime.
Locals on night patrols; authorities ban unpermitted drones
With anxiety running high, locals have started night patrols armed with sticks and other makeshift weapons—hoping to spot any "drones" themselves.
Daily life has been disrupted as rumors spread and fear grows.
In response, authorities have banned unauthorized drones in several districts and are cracking down on anyone spreading panic; Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has even warned that tough laws like the Gangster Act could be used against offenders.