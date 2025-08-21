'Drone' panic in UP: 1,300 calls in 2 months

Locals on night patrols; authorities ban unpermitted drones

With anxiety running high, locals have started night patrols armed with sticks and other makeshift weapons—hoping to spot any "drones" themselves.

Daily life has been disrupted as rumors spread and fear grows.

In response, authorities have banned unauthorized drones in several districts and are cracking down on anyone spreading panic; Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has even warned that tough laws like the Gangster Act could be used against offenders.