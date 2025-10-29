Drones, kites banned in Mumbai for PM Modi's visit
With Prime Minister Modi in town for India Maritime Week 2025 on October 29, Mumbai Police have rolled out strict security and traffic rules.
Drones, paragliders, remote-controlled aircraft, balloons, and kites are banned in key areas like Goregaon and Andheri.
Plus, heavy vehicles can't use the Western Express Highway between Vakola Flyover and Dahisar Toll Naka from 2pm to 9pm.
Traffic rules for smooth commute
These steps are all about keeping things safe as world leaders gather for a huge maritime summit—think over 100 countries talking investment, innovation, and sustainability.
If you're commuting today, best to check your route; only emergency vehicles get a pass on the highway ban.
The goal is smooth sailing for global guests while trying to keep Mumbai's daily chaos in check.