Kashmir gets 1st all-weather train connection to rest of India

This isn't just any railway—USBRL includes record-breaking bridges like the world's highest rail arch over the Chenab River and India's first cable-stayed bridge at Anji Khad. With over 38 tunnels and nearly a thousand bridges, trains can now zip between Katra and Srinagar in about three hours—way faster than before.

Vande Bharat Express already running on new route

The new route is set to boost tourism, make pilgrimages (like to Mata Vaishno Devi) easier, and help Kashmir's economy grow.

The Vande Bharat Express is already running here, promising comfy rides for everyone.

There's still work happening behind the scenes on safety and direct connections, but this is a huge step forward for getting around in Kashmir.