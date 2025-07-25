Next Article
Drunk driver kills 2 in Gandhinagar, India
A speeding SUV crashed into people and bikes in the Randesan locality of Gandhinagar on Friday morning, leaving two dead and three injured.
Police say the driver might have been drunk at the time, which is still being investigated.
Victims identified, driver arrested
The victims were identified as 63-year-old Nitin Wheeler (on a bike) and 56-year-old Hansaben Vaghela (walking nearby).
Locals quickly stopped the driver and handed him to police, who've now arrested him and are checking if he was under the influence.
The three injured are in hospital, while investigators review CCTV footage to figure out exactly what went wrong.