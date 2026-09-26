DU law students accused of harassing 2 Hindu College students
India
Three DU law students allegedly harassed two Hindu College students in Mukherjee Nagar on Wednesday evening.
After making a comment about one woman's T-shirt, the men reportedly followed them in a white Tata Safari and tried to force them into the car.
Two suspects, Abhinav and Abhimanyu, have been arrested; the third, Naman, is currently on the run.
Victim posts on Instagram, FIR delayed
One victim shared on Instagram how the men taunted them.
Filing a police complaint wasn't easy. The first station they approached refused to register it due to jurisdiction issues, so they had to go elsewhere before their case was finally accepted.
Police are now investigating both the harassment and why it took so long for their FIR to be filed.