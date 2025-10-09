Durga Puja 2024: Festival's economic impact on Bengal

Durga Puja 2024 brought in an estimated ₹46,000-65,000 crore to West Bengal's economy—even with heavy rain and GST confusion in the mix. Kolkata alone made up nearly 70% of that total. The festival's earnings reportedly jumped 8-10% from last year's ₹55,000-57,000 crore, according to some sources. The Puja economy made up about 2.6% of Kolkata's economic output, while the overall state figure was 4% in 2019.

Restaurants and malls did well, but some old-school markets struggled Kolkata's food and beverage scene was buzzing—restaurants saw a 20-25% boost in visitors and revenues of up to ₹1,500 crore.

Malls also did well with sales around ₹900 crore (up nearly 10%).

But old-school markets like Gariahat and New Market took a hit, dropping by 20% thanks to the rain and GST tweaks.

Festival supports millions of livelihoods across Bengal Durga Puja committees spent roughly ₹200 crore on idols and decorations this year—giving steady work to thousands of artisans and small traders for months.

From retail to crafts to transport, the festival keeps millions of livelihoods going across Bengal.