India is using AI to help you find the right job

Why the new policy matters

India needs about 115 million new jobs by 2030, especially as many young people work informally or in unstable gigs.

This policy is all about helping you land better, future-ready jobs—especially in AI and sustainability—while making sure you're protected and fairly paid.

It's part of a bigger push, including the ₹1 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, to get more young people into their first private sector roles and build a stronger, more modern workforce.