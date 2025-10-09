India is using AI to help you find the right job
India just dropped the draft Shram Shakti Niti 2025, aiming to create more tech-savvy, green, and gig economy jobs.
The policy also focuses on making work more secure—think better social security and more opportunities for women.
The Labor Ministry is stepping up as an "Employment Facilitator," using AI on the National Career Service (NCS) portal to help people find jobs that actually match their skills.
Why the new policy matters
India needs about 115 million new jobs by 2030, especially as many young people work informally or in unstable gigs.
This policy is all about helping you land better, future-ready jobs—especially in AI and sustainability—while making sure you're protected and fairly paid.
It's part of a bigger push, including the ₹1 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, to get more young people into their first private sector roles and build a stronger, more modern workforce.