Noida Authority official dies of dengue, 1st death in NCR

Bhati's dedication and achievements

Bhati spent 18 years with the Noida Authority and was known for his dedication to city development and resolving farmer issues.

An MBA graduate from London and the son of former UP minister Harish Chandra Bhati, he was remembered by coworkers as a key force behind major projects.

Following his death, the Noida Authority held a condolence meeting and quickly ramped up anti-mosquito measures across the city.