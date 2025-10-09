Noida Authority official dies of dengue, 1st death in NCR
Ashish Bhati, Assistant General Manager of the Noida Authority, passed away from dengue at a Delhi hospital early Tuesday, marking the first reported dengue death in Delhi-NCR this year.
Bhati had been battling severe complications since late September, including falling platelets and kidney failure, and despite intensive care, he succumbed to multi-organ failure.
His passing brought together colleagues, political leaders, and family for his last rites in Greater Noida.
Bhati's dedication and achievements
Bhati spent 18 years with the Noida Authority and was known for his dedication to city development and resolving farmer issues.
An MBA graduate from London and the son of former UP minister Harish Chandra Bhati, he was remembered by coworkers as a key force behind major projects.
Following his death, the Noida Authority held a condolence meeting and quickly ramped up anti-mosquito measures across the city.