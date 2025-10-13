Next Article
Durgapur gang-rape: NCW demands action, criticizes police for crime scene
India
The National Commission for Women (NCW) is pushing for swift action after a 23-year-old woman from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped outside a Durgapur medical college on a Friday night in October 2025.
The NCW criticized local police for poor crime scene management and delays in collecting forensic evidence.
NCW to submit report to Bengal CM, Governor
NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar plans to submit their report to West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Governor, urging immediate steps.
The commission also suggested better CCTV coverage and quicker forensic work to help prevent such crimes.
Meanwhile, five suspects have been arrested, but comments from the CM about women avoiding going out alone at night have sparked debate among activists and opposition leaders.