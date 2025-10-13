AIIMS removes top surgeon after sexual harassment complaint reaches PMO 

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has removed Dr. AK Bisoi, the head of its Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery Department, after a female nurse accused him of sexual harassment and character assassination. The AIIMS Nurses' Union had initially approached AIIMS Director Dr. M Srinivas on September 30 with their allegations against Dr. Bisoi. The matter took a serious turn when the union approached the PMO on October 9, alleging workplace bullying and sexual harassment.

Escalation Nurses' union approached PMO, alleged workplace bullying, sexual harassment The nurses accused Dr. Bisoi of using "vulgar, unprofessional, and derogatory language" toward female nursing staff and intimidating nurses during morning rounds. "These remarks were not only sexist, vulgar, and demeaning, but they also constitute serious character assassination," the complaint states. The union also alleged that Dr. Bisoi threatened to remove the complainant from her clinical posting as retaliation for raising concerns about his behavior.

Interim leadership Dr. Devagourou appointed interim head of CTVS department According to senior doctors, this is the first time in the institute's recent history that a department head has been ousted due to such claims. Following the removal of Dr. Bisoi, Dr. V Devagourou has been appointed as the interim head "till further orders." The official order stated that this decision was taken in light of a complaint dated September 30 from a female nursing officer and subsequent representations from the AIIMS Nurses's Union on October 4 and October 7.