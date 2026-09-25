Early Friday ambulance crash near Kattappana kills 75-year-old Rajan MK
India
A 75-year-old man named Rajan MK lost his life early Friday when the ambulance taking him to another hospital crashed into a wall near Kattappana, Kerala.
He was being transferred after his health got worse, but sadly, he didn't survive the accident.
Police suspect driver Tijo dozed off
The driver, Tijo, 45, was hurt and is still in treatment; two others in the ambulance had minor injuries and are OK now.
Early reports suggest driver fatigue may have caused the crash. Police believe Tijo might have dozed off at the wheel.
Rajan's body will undergo an autopsy before being released to his family.
The incident is a tough reminder of why rest for emergency drivers really matters.