Early winter chills Keralam hills, Idukki 7.9°C, Munnar 9.7°C
Keralam's hill regions are getting an early taste of winter, with Idukki dipping to 7.9 Celsius at Kundala Dam and Munnar not far behind at 9.7 Celsius on November 14.
The sudden chill is mainly hitting central and northern areas, thanks to weaker winds and clear, stable skies.
Keralam foggy mornings, monsoon 21% deficient
With less wind and more clear nights, foggy mornings are making things feel even colder.
Cyclones brewing over the Bay of Bengal aren't expected to change much for Kerala right now.
Plus, the northeast monsoon is already 21% deficient in Keralam, and the strengthening El Nino in the equatorial Pacific increases the likelihood of a relatively mild winter and raises the risk of extreme heat next summer.