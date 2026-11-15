Early winter grips Himachal as Kukumseri hits minus 2.9°C
Himachal Pradesh is feeling the winter early, with Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti dropping to a freezing minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, the coldest in the state this week.
Other spots like Tabo and Kalpa weren't far behind, while Shimla, Dharamshala, and Manali stayed a bit milder but still chilly.
Himachal forecast: 2 to 4°C drop
The weather department says it's only going to get colder over the next few days, with temperatures likely to dip another 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.
Rain is expected soon and could turn into snow up in the higher hills.
Even with all this chill, Himachal's seen 67% less rain than usual for November so far, and a dry spell is coming up from November 16-20.
Una hits 32.2°C Saturday
While most of Himachal bundles up, Una stood out by hitting a surprisingly warm 32.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a reminder of just how varied the weather can be across this hilly state!