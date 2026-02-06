LOADING...
3.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Lucknow, epicenter located in Gonda

By Snehil Singh
Feb 06, 2026
08:46 am
What's the story

An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale shook parts of Uttar Pradesh near Lucknow. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed that the epicenter was located in Gonda, at a depth of 10km. In related seismic activity, two other earthquakes were reported: one measuring 3.4 in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar and another measuring 4.4 in China's Xinjiang region.

Regional tremors

Earlier, a powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar

These tremors come on the heels of a powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar recently. The quake was felt as far away as Kolkata, India, and Dhaka, Bangladesh. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) confirmed that this earlier quake also occurred at a depth of 10km. According to EMSC data, it was centered around 110km east of Akyab in Myanmar.

