Eastern Railway probe blames 'human error' in Murshidabad train collision
India
A recent train accident in Murshidabad, West Bengal, has been traced back to a "human error," according to Eastern Railway's preliminary probe.
On Friday, a fast-moving passenger train collided with a school van and a cyclist at a manned crossing.
The gateman on duty, Anup Karmakar, was arrested for mistakenly opening the gates.
Anup Karmakar being tested, supervisor suspended
Karmakar's blood samples are being tested for alcohol use, and both he and his supervisor have been suspended while the investigation continues.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari called it a "human error" and is pushing for answers.
Railways have set up a 10-member committee to dig deeper into what went wrong. Results are expected soon.