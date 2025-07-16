Next Article
Eastern Rajasthan braces for heavy rainfall
Heads up, Rajasthan! The weather department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall for eastern parts of the state starting July 17, thanks to a low-pressure system moving in from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
Kota and Bharatpur divisions are likely to get drenched, with even heavier showers expected on July 18.
Jaipur, Udaipur, and Ajmer divisions also likely to get drenched
Ajmer, Udaipur, and Jaipur divisions should also prep for moderate to heavy rain on July 18.
Bikaner can expect light to moderate showers over the next couple of days, while Jodhpur might just see some scattered light rain.
For context, Chittorgarh topped yesterday's rainfall charts with 21mm as most places saw light to moderate showers.