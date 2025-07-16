Eastern Rajasthan braces for heavy rainfall

Jaipur, Udaipur, and Ajmer divisions also likely to get drenched

Ajmer, Udaipur, and Jaipur divisions should also prep for moderate to heavy rain on July 18.

Bikaner can expect light to moderate showers over the next couple of days, while Jodhpur might just see some scattered light rain.

For context, Chittorgarh topped yesterday's rainfall charts with 21mm as most places saw light to moderate showers.