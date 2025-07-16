Delhi enhances dengue prevention measures

Gupta wants real-time tracking of high-risk zones

Before anyone gets fined for letting mosquitoes breed at home, they'll get two warnings—a bit of fairness in the crackdown.

Plus, expect more awareness drives in schools, parks, hospitals and construction sites (think posters and social media blasts).

Departments are teaming up for better coordination and using tech to track high-risk zones in real time.

If there's ever a shortage of medicines or gear during this stretch, Gupta wants it flagged ASAP so the city stays ready.