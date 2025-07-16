Delhi enhances dengue prevention measures
With the rainy season ramping up mosquito risks, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has fast-tracked fogging and other anti-mosquito moves across the city.
She's urging quick action to keep dengue from spreading—especially in crowded neighborhoods.
So far this year, 246 dengue cases have been reported, sparking a massive push: over five lakh homes have been sprayed, larvae cleared from 71,000 spots, and even fish that eat mosquito larvae released at 279 sites.
Gupta wants real-time tracking of high-risk zones
Before anyone gets fined for letting mosquitoes breed at home, they'll get two warnings—a bit of fairness in the crackdown.
Plus, expect more awareness drives in schools, parks, hospitals and construction sites (think posters and social media blasts).
Departments are teaming up for better coordination and using tech to track high-risk zones in real time.
If there's ever a shortage of medicines or gear during this stretch, Gupta wants it flagged ASAP so the city stays ready.