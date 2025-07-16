High ownership yet inactive bank accounts in India

Many people open accounts because family members do, or just to have one, but then don't use them—sometimes due to not enough money, high fees, distance from branches, or paperwork hassles. The government's push for more accounts is working on paper, but real usage still lags behind.

Gender gap in active account use shrinking

The gender gap in active account use is shrinking as more women make digital payments.

But there's a catch: lots of women still don't have access to mobile phones in India and South Asia, making it tough for them to actually use these services.

So while progress is happening, true financial inclusion needs more than just opening an account.