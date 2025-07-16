Flood-Like conditions in Bihar's Nalanda district India Jul 16, 2025

Nalanda district in Bihar is dealing with sudden floods after the Falgu River overflowed and broke through the Dhuribigaha Barrage, thanks to heavy rain in neighboring Jharkhand.

Water levels shot up to record highs—over 1.15 lakh cusecs at Uderasthan Barrage and 112.86 meters at Manpur Bridge.

Thankfully, no injuries or casualties have been reported.