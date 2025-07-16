Next Article
Flood-Like conditions in Bihar's Nalanda district
Nalanda district in Bihar is dealing with sudden floods after the Falgu River overflowed and broke through the Dhuribigaha Barrage, thanks to heavy rain in neighboring Jharkhand.
Water levels shot up to record highs—over 1.15 lakh cusecs at Uderasthan Barrage and 112.86 meters at Manpur Bridge.
Thankfully, no injuries or casualties have been reported.
Water Resources Department on flood management
The Water Resources Department jumped into action right away, reinforcing embankments and working hard to manage the water flow.
Senior officials are supporting local teams on the ground to protect key spots like dams and embankments, while constant monitoring continues to help prevent things from getting worse.