PM Modi's Bihar visit: Unveiling projects worth ₹7,000 crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Bihar this Friday, July 18, 2025, to kick off development projects worth over ₹7,000 crore.
The focus is on boosting the state's infrastructure and economy—something BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal says shows just how central Bihar is to India's growth.
This also marks Modi's 53rd visit to the state.
Housing, self-help groups get support too
Most of the funding goes into railways (₹5,398 crore), with highways (₹1,173 crore) and digital upgrades (₹63 crore) getting a boost too.
On top of that, PM Modi will hand out ₹162 crore directly to 40,000 rural housing beneficiaries and give new homes to another 12,000 people.
Plus, around 61,500 self-help groups will receive a total of ₹400 crore in support.