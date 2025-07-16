PM Modi's Bihar visit: Unveiling projects worth ₹7,000 crore

Housing, self-help groups get support too

Most of the funding goes into railways (₹5,398 crore), with highways (₹1,173 crore) and digital upgrades (₹63 crore) getting a boost too.

On top of that, PM Modi will hand out ₹162 crore directly to 40,000 rural housing beneficiaries and give new homes to another 12,000 people.

Plus, around 61,500 self-help groups will receive a total of ₹400 crore in support.