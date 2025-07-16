Next Article
Tragic suicide of teenage boy in Gurugram
A 17-year-old from Gurugram died by suicide on Tuesday, reportedly overwhelmed by money worries.
He had just cleared his Class 12 exams and was getting ready for college.
His elder sister found him in his locked room at their home; people helped break down the door, but he was declared dead at the hospital.
Note found at the scene
Police found a note where he shared feeling burdened by financial issues and mentioned spending a large sum of money.
He asked his parents to look after themselves and hoped his sister's marriage would be arranged as she wished.
The family, originally from Uttarakhand, has been living in Gurugram for years.