Pilots' association requests 'Observer status' in AAIB probes
ALPA-India (the pilots' association) is asking for "observer status" in India's air accident investigations.
They brought this up with aviation authorities, hoping pilots can be more directly involved—something that's already common worldwide.
What else was discussed?
DGCA is now looking into how other countries handle this and will talk to AAIB about including pilots.
They also agreed to update pilot medical checks to match global standards and discuss better rest rules with airlines.
ALPA-India flagged big fines for data errors caused by airlines; DGCA says they'll review these penalties to keep things fair.