Next Article
Maharashtra Congress questioned over security bill
Maharashtra just passed a Special Public Security Bill, but Congress didn't speak up against it—even after their own leaders had talked about opposing it.
This silence has upset some within the party, with state Congress chief Harshavardhan Sapkal calling out the lack of action and saying it goes against what the leadership wanted.
Central leaders want report on why they let bill pass
Central Congress leaders want answers and have asked top Maharashtra members for a full report on why they let the bill pass without protest.
Interestingly, only a CPI(M) MLA actually opposed the bill, which led to a walkout by other opposition parties.
The new law allows increased surveillance and even detention without trial in certain cases.