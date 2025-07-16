Gujarat prepares for cheetah translocation by year end
Cheetahs are making a comeback in India! By the end of 2023, Gujarat plans to bring in 10 cheetahs as part of Project Cheetah.
The state has set up a huge 600-hectare enclosure and stocked it with over 250 deer and blackbuck so the new arrivals will feel right at home.
Special quarantine and release zones are ready too.
Banni Grasslands, spread across Kutch, is pretty much a wildlife paradise.
With help from Namibia, South Africa, and Kenya (for some genetic variety), India's aiming to reintroduce cheetahs that vanished back in the 1940s.
A new breeding center got the green light last year to make sure this comeback sticks.
Project Cheetah isn't just about bringing back a cool animal—it's about healing grassland ecosystems that have been missing their top predator since 1952.
Conservation partner Vantara has helped restore prey numbers using science-backed care.
It's a big step for wildlife conservation—and honestly, pretty exciting for anyone who cares about nature making a comeback.