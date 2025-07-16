Gujarat prepares for cheetah translocation by year end India Jul 16, 2025

Cheetahs are making a comeback in India! By the end of 2023, Gujarat plans to bring in 10 cheetahs as part of Project Cheetah.

The state has set up a huge 600-hectare enclosure and stocked it with over 250 deer and blackbuck so the new arrivals will feel right at home.

Special quarantine and release zones are ready too.