Man kills wife over salary dispute in UP
A tragic incident unfolded in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a school teacher was allegedly killed by her husband after an argument over her salary.
The couple's seven-year-old son witnessed the event at their rented home on Monday.
The husband, Ravi Pratap, who owns a small medical shop, has since been arrested.
Husband's demand, wife's support
Singh had recently started demanding a bigger share of his wife's earnings—raising his ask from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000 as his business faced trouble.
Their son later shared that these money arguments were frequent at home.
Police say the teacher had supported Singh financially since their marriage in 2012 and even helped him set up his store.
Investigators are now looking into the case.