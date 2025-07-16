Next Article
Delhi cab driver arrested for fatal stabbing
A 26-year-old cab driver named Jagmohan was arrested in East Delhi for allegedly murdering Manjeet after a heated argument at Jhanda Chowk on July 12.
The fight reportedly started when Manjeet and his friends harassed and pushed Jagmohan's wife, Nandini, leading Jagmohan to stab Manjeet in the chest.
Police caught Jagmohan the next day; he admitted to acting out of anger over his wife's mistreatment.
Manjeet knew Jagmohan
Manjeet was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital but died from his injuries on July 13.
Both families knew each other and lived in the same area.
Police have filed a murder case against Jagmohan and are still investigating, with officers saying they're working to uncover all the facts behind what happened.