Unpredicted rainfall batters Mumbai for 2 days

Why the sudden downpour was hard to predict

The sudden downpour happened because a low-pressure system over Rajasthan turned into a depression and mixed with an offshore trough near Raigad.

According to weather watcher Athreya Shetty, these changes were tough to predict since offshore troughs can develop super fast—especially with Mumbai's tricky coastal weather.

Some areas like Ghatkopar saw over 80mm of rain in just a short span, pushing the IMD to send out urgent nowcast warnings.

Even so, most Mumbaikars were still caught off guard by just how intense things got.