Century-old Travancore Kingdom building collapses

Thottapura's historical significance and call for preservation

Thottapura wasn't just any old building—it played a key role in local history, helping build temples and major roads. Its unique stone design even included an early lightning protector on the roof.

After this collapse, locals are urging authorities to step up and protect other historic sites nearby—like the 130-year-old Kuttikkanam Palace—before more heritage is lost.

There's talk about turning these places into tourism spots so their stories can live on for future generations.