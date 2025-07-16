Kerala bus operators announce indefinite strike
Heads up, Kerala: private bus operators are going on an indefinite strike starting Tuesday, July 22.
Talks with the state government broke down, mainly over student travel concessions, permit renewals, and police clearance for bus staff.
If you rely on these buses—especially for your daily college or school commute—this could mean some serious disruptions.
Expect fewer busses, longer waits
Bus owners say they can't keep up unless student fare discounts are revised and old permits get renewed.
The government plans to chat with student groups about changing concession rates and will share their findings in two weeks.
But most operators aren't budging until things change—one leader put it plainly that they'll go on strike if their demands aren't met.
For now, expect fewer busses and longer waits if nothing gets resolved soon.