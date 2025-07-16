Kerala bus operators announce indefinite strike

Expect fewer busses, longer waits

Bus owners say they can't keep up unless student fare discounts are revised and old permits get renewed.

The government plans to chat with student groups about changing concession rates and will share their findings in two weeks.

But most operators aren't budging until things change—one leader put it plainly that they'll go on strike if their demands aren't met.

For now, expect fewer busses and longer waits if nothing gets resolved soon.