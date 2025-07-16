Next Article
Assam landslide claims 2 lives, injures several
A landslide hit a highway construction site in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Wednesday, leaving two workers dead and five others injured.
Triggered by heavy rain overnight, the incident happened at Hangrum village where crews were building a road to Manipur.
Some workers are still missing under the debris.
Rescue teams are working non-stop to find those still trapped.
The five injured—one of them a woman—were rushed to Haflong Civil Hospital and remain in critical condition.
Authorities have urged everyone to avoid the area for now while they focus on clearing debris and keeping the site safe.