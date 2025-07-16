Activist struggles to save Nimisha Priya amid setbacks India Jul 16, 2025

Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse, was sentenced to death in Yemen for the 2017 murder of her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi.

She reportedly sedated Mahdi to get her passport back, but he died from an overdose.

Priya was arrested while trying to leave the country, and her conviction was confirmed by Yemen's top court in 2023.