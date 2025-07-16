Next Article
Activist struggles to save Nimisha Priya amid setbacks
Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse, was sentenced to death in Yemen for the 2017 murder of her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi.
She reportedly sedated Mahdi to get her passport back, but he died from an overdose.
Priya was arrested while trying to leave the country, and her conviction was confirmed by Yemen's top court in 2023.
Priya's execution postponed, negotiations ongoing
Priya's execution, originally set for July 16, 2025, has been postponed after diplomatic efforts—including appeals from Kerala's Grand Mufti, whose involvement is debated.
However, Mahdi's family has refused offers of blood money (up to $1 million) and insists on retributive justice.
The Indian government says it will keep negotiating until the end to try and save Priya's life.