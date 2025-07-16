Nimisha Priya's journey: From Kerala nurse to Yemeni death row
Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, was sentenced to death in Yemen for murdering her business partner Talal Abdo Mehdi in 2017.
She reportedly sedated him after he harassed her and kept her passport, which led to his fatal overdose and dismemberment.
Priya tried to escape but was caught at the Saudi border.
Yemeni courts confirmed her death sentence in 2020, and her final appeal was dismissed in 2023.
Negotiations with victim's family for 'diyat' ongoing
Priya's execution has been put on hold thanks to efforts by the Indian government and Kerala cleric Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, who are negotiating with Mehdi's family for a possible financial settlement (diyat or "blood money").
However, Mehdi's family is still demanding the death penalty and hasn't accepted any deal so far.
Talks are ongoing, offering Priya a temporary reprieve—but her future remains uncertain as no new execution date has been set yet.