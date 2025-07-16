Nimisha Priya's journey: From Kerala nurse to Yemeni death row India Jul 16, 2025

Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, was sentenced to death in Yemen for murdering her business partner Talal Abdo Mehdi in 2017.

She reportedly sedated him after he harassed her and kept her passport, which led to his fatal overdose and dismemberment.

Priya tried to escape but was caught at the Saudi border.

Yemeni courts confirmed her death sentence in 2020, and her final appeal was dismissed in 2023.