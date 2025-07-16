Delhi launches ₹489 cr initiative to address Ghazipur landfill India Jul 16, 2025

Delhi's Municipal Corporation just dropped a ₹489 crore tender to build a Waste-to-Energy plant at the infamous Ghazipur landfill.

The goal? To clear out this 40-year-old mountain of trash that's been polluting East Delhi and making life tough for nearby residents.

Even though it was declared full way back in 2002, the site still holds a significant amount of waste and has caused everything from toxic fires to deadly collapses.