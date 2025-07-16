Delhi launches ₹489 cr initiative to address Ghazipur landfill
Delhi's Municipal Corporation just dropped a ₹489 crore tender to build a Waste-to-Energy plant at the infamous Ghazipur landfill.
The goal? To clear out this 40-year-old mountain of trash that's been polluting East Delhi and making life tough for nearby residents.
Even though it was declared full way back in 2002, the site still holds a significant amount of waste and has caused everything from toxic fires to deadly collapses.
Bids close August 18
The MCD wants private partners (hello, PPP model) to help set up the new plant.
Bids close August 18, with a pre-bid meeting on July 29—so things are moving.
Locals wary of promises
Despite these big promises, many locals are wary after years of delays and scary incidents like major fires in 2017 and another collapse in 2017.
There's hope this time will be different, but trust needs rebuilding.