Tragic wall collapse claims lives of 2 teenage brothers in UP
In Bhatholi village, Varanasi, two brothers—Santosh (19) and Ankit Gautam (16)—lost their lives on Wednesday when a wall suddenly collapsed as they were heading home from the fields.
The accident happened in seconds and left the whole community shocked and grieving.
CM Adityanath announces ₹8 lakh compensation for victims' family
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and quickly arranged ₹8 lakh compensation for the family—₹4 lakh for each victim.
Local officials confirmed the funds have already been transferred to help the family through this difficult time.