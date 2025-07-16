Next Article
Sudden rainfall triggers waterlogging in Erode
A surprise heavy rain hit Erode on Tuesday evening, flooding main roads like Sathy and Perundurai for a short period after the rain stopped.
The sudden downpour left students and commuters stranded, with many waiting out the water at petrol pumps and shops until traffic could move again.
Upgrades to city's sewer system seem to have no effect
Even after recent upgrades to the city's sewer system, Erode still struggles with drainage every time it rains hard.
The lack of proper stormwater management—and even basic shelters at bus stops—makes things tough for anyone caught outside.
Locals are now calling for real fixes so they don't have to deal with this mess every monsoon.