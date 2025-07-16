Andhra woman assaulted over alleged affair India Jul 16, 2025

In Mogallu village, West Godavari district, a woman was dragged from her home, tied to a pole in the village center, and physically assaulted by her colleague's wife and relatives.

The incident happened after rumors spread about an alleged extramarital affair between the victim and her coworker at a prawn processing company.

Despite her pleas for help, no one stepped in until police arrived and rescued her.