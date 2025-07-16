Next Article
Andhra woman assaulted over alleged affair
In Mogallu village, West Godavari district, a woman was dragged from her home, tied to a pole in the village center, and physically assaulted by her colleague's wife and relatives.
The incident happened after rumors spread about an alleged extramarital affair between the victim and her coworker at a prawn processing company.
Despite her pleas for help, no one stepped in until police arrived and rescued her.
Case registered, detailed investigation underway: Police
Several women involved in the assault have been detained.
Sub-Inspector Ravi Varma shared that "a case has been registered and a detailed investigation is underway."
The attack has sparked outrage locally due to its violent nature and public setting.
Police say further action will depend on what their inquiry uncovers.