Tragic factory fire claims lives in Delhi
A late-night fire broke out at a lithium battery factory in Old Govindpura, East Delhi, leaving two workers—Tanveer (28) and Nusrat (22)—dead.
The blaze started after a battery explosion in the crowded residential area, where the factory reportedly had no fire safety measures.
Musharaf, another worker, managed to escape by jumping from the first floor.
Victims' families facing financial struggles
The victims' families are now facing serious financial struggles, with Nusrat recently bringing his cousin Aasif to work there for extra support.
Witnesses described thick smoke and loud popping sounds during the chaos.
Six people were rescued thanks to quick emergency response, though Faizal and Aasif suffered severe burns.
Authorities are now investigating what caused the deadly fire.