Emirates flight delayed due to technical checks
If you were on Emirates flight EK505 from Mumbai to Dubai, your travel day got unexpectedly longer—a technical fault kept the plane grounded for almost three hours.
Scheduled for a 10:15am takeoff, the Boeing 777 finally left at 1:04pm after extra engineering checks.
Emirates apologized for the delay and said safety came first.
Minor issue during pre-flight checks
A minor issue popped up during pre-flight checks, so everyone had to wait while engineers sorted it out and cleared the plane as fit-to-fly.
Passengers who'd already lined up on the aerobridge were sent back inside for another round of security screening (yep, rules are rules).
One passenger shared that the pilot called it a "minor fault" and made sure everything was safe before flying.
The good news: everyone landed in Dubai safe and sound at 2:03pm local time.
It's the thought that counts!
Flight delays are always annoying, but seeing airlines stick to safety—even if it means waiting around—matters.
It's a reminder that sometimes patience really is part of travel, especially when everyone's well-being is on the line.