Emirates flight delayed due to technical checks

Minor issue during pre-flight checks

A minor issue popped up during pre-flight checks, so everyone had to wait while engineers sorted it out and cleared the plane as fit-to-fly.

Passengers who'd already lined up on the aerobridge were sent back inside for another round of security screening (yep, rules are rules).

One passenger shared that the pilot called it a "minor fault" and made sure everything was safe before flying.

The good news: everyone landed in Dubai safe and sound at 2:03pm local time.