Family assaults doctor at Jammu hospital
A woman doctor at Jammu's Government Medical College was assaulted by relatives of a patient who died, after they accused hospital staff of negligence.
CCTV footage shows a woman pushing and kicking the doctor in the abdomen—another troubling example of violence faced by healthcare workers.
Inquiry underway; doctors want better security
GMC has started an internal inquiry, reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to understand both the assault and what led up to it.
Doctors in Jammu are now demanding stronger security at hospitals, highlighting how attacks like this—and others across India—are making their jobs riskier than ever.