Gujarat initiates 1st tribal genome sequencing project
Gujarat just kicked off an ambitious genome sequencing project focused on its tribal communities across 17 districts.
Announced by Tribal Development Minister Kuber Dindor, the plan is to study the DNA of 2,000 people from different tribes.
Led by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, this move aims to spot health risks and build a solid database that could help shape future medical research.
Project aims to tackle issues like cancer, sickle cell anemia
The main goal? To find genetic clues tied to immunity, cancer, and inherited diseases like sickle cell anemia and thalassemia—issues that really impact these communities.
By blending this new genetic info with everyday healthcare, the project hopes to make a real difference in people's lives.
With advanced tech and a detailed approach from collecting samples to analyzing data, it's a big step toward better health for Gujarat's tribal population.