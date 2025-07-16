Gujarat initiates 1st tribal genome sequencing project

Project aims to tackle issues like cancer, sickle cell anemia

The main goal? To find genetic clues tied to immunity, cancer, and inherited diseases like sickle cell anemia and thalassemia—issues that really impact these communities.

By blending this new genetic info with everyday healthcare, the project hopes to make a real difference in people's lives.

With advanced tech and a detailed approach from collecting samples to analyzing data, it's a big step toward better health for Gujarat's tribal population.