Next Article
12-Year-Old apprehended for hoax bomb threats
A 12-year-old boy was picked up by South Delhi police after he emailed fake bomb threats to St Stephen's College and St Thomas School.
He later admitted during counseling that he chose the schools at random while his parents were away for medical treatment.
The threats, sent on Tuesday, were meant to disrupt classes but thankfully turned out to be a hoax.
Over 200 schools in Delhi have received similar threats
The boy was released after counseling, but police are still looking into the case.
This isn't an isolated incident—since May 2024, over 200 schools in Delhi have received similar threats.
Some recent incidents have been traced back to people using VPNs.
Police cyber teams are working hard to track down those behind these hoaxes and keep schools safe.