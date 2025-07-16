12-Year-Old apprehended for hoax bomb threats India Jul 16, 2025

A 12-year-old boy was picked up by South Delhi police after he emailed fake bomb threats to St Stephen's College and St Thomas School.

He later admitted during counseling that he chose the schools at random while his parents were away for medical treatment.

The threats, sent on Tuesday, were meant to disrupt classes but thankfully turned out to be a hoax.