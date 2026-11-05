ECI completely de-links Form 6 from SIR declaration
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) declaration out of the online version of the statutory voter enrollment form, Form 6, on its ECINet portal. This change is applicable across all states, even those where the revision process is still ongoing. The SIR declaration will now be submitted separately, instead of being part of Form 6, which is used by eligible citizens to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll.
Official
What official said
"Previously, Form 6 and the accompanying declaration were submitted together using a single OTP and e-Sign for the operational convenience of applicants. Under the revised process, each must be submitted separately, requiring a separate OTP verification and e-Sign. Applicants must complete both steps for successful submission," a senior functionary told PTI.
Poll body
Changes in ECI's internal processes
This decision is part of the ECI's broader efforts to improve transparency and streamline its internal processes and also comes after two Election Commissioners flagged concerns over the linking of the SIR declaration with Form 6.
Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi had objected to changes to Form 6 on the grounds that a form prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, could not be modified without amending the rules.
Others
ECI withdrew additional SIR declaration from Form 6
In September, the ECI said it had withdrawn the additional SIR-related declaration from the online voter enrollment Form 6 in states where the SIR of electoral rolls had been completed.
Apart from the Form 6, the commission has also changed how it conducts meetings, with agendas now circulated in advance and minutes formally issued after each meeting.